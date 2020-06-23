STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YES Bank to skip interest payment on bonds

In a disclosure with exchanges, Yes Bank said it sought the banking regulator’s nod to pay interest due as on June 29, 2020 against its unsecured non-convertible bonds carrying coupon of 10.25 per cen

Yes bank

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has barred Yes Bank from paying interest on the upper tier II bonds citing lower capital adequacy ratio.The bank said it won’t be honouring the payment for now, but the interest amount due and remaining unpaid shall be accumulated and paid later, subject to the lender complying with the stipulated regulatory requirements.

In a disclosure with exchanges, Yes Bank said it sought the banking regulator’s nod to pay interest due as on June 29, 2020 against its unsecured non-convertible bonds carrying coupon of 10.25 per cent.

“Reserve Bank of India has expressed its inability to accede to bank’s request for payment of interest dues since the bank does not meet the minimum capital requirements currently,” the bank said in its disclosure. As on March 2020, the private lender’s overall capital adequacy ratio stood at 8.5 per cent, while common equity tier I (CET I) was at 6.3 per cent and tier II ratio was at 2 per cent following the capital infusion from private and public sector lenders early this year.

“We refer to our earlier communication dated 27 May, 2020, wherein we had inter alia informed that as the capital to risk assets ratio (CRAR) of the bank is below regulatory requirement, and the bank has filed an application with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) seeking approval for payment of interest due as on 29 June, 2020, for the captioned upper tier II bonds,” the bank said.

It may be noted that earlier Yes Bank said it plans to raise equity capital to enhance capital adequacy ratio and support growth. In fact, its shareholders’ too have approved a plan to raise up to Rs  15,000 crore capital from markets as well from internal sources. The bank also disclosed plans to bump up capital from recoveries and resolution of stressed assets besides the proceeds from sale of assets.

Last month, Yes Bank’s chief executive officer (CEO) Prashant Kumar announced that the bank will raise Rs  10,000-12,000 crore as early as possible via a follow-on public offer or a rights issue or a qualified institutional placement. The bank counts several public and private lenders as its shareholders including SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, and IDFC First Bank who have collectively invested Rs  10,000 crore in it.

Reserve Bank of India Yes Bank
