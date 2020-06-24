STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delivery of 4.7 lakh homes to be delayed in top seven cities: Anarock

Launched after 2013, many of these projects in the seven cities —  NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata— were in the final leg of completion.

Real estate

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The coronavirus outbreak is expected to delay the delivery of 4.66 lakh units by 2020-end in the top seven cities, said real estate consultancy firm Anarock Tuesday. About 4.12 lakh units which were likely to be completed in 2021 is also likely to get delayed, it added.

Launched after 2013, many of these projects in the seven cities —  NCR, MMR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Kolkata— were in the final leg of completion. Construction activity has zeroed down in the last few months owing to the lockdown and now the sector is facing the problem of labor shortage.

Unless the shortage is addressed immediately, project deliveries will stutter going forward, the agency said. To overcome the labour crisis issue, few of the developer are seen wooing migrants with better opportunities, including increase in wages. As for the buyers, they may have to wait up to two years to get possession of their property. “Homebuyers will now have to adjust to new realities,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock Property.

