STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

ICRA lowers YES Bank’s upper tier-II bonds to D

The bank has adequate liquidity for coupon payment, but as per Basel guidelines, it cannot be paid if CRAR falls below the regulatory requirement.

Published: 24th June 2020 10:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Yes bank

For representational purpose.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a setback, ratings firm Icra on Tuesday downgraded Yes Bank’s Rs  1,344 crore worth Basel-II compliant upper tier II bonds ratings to default to D from BB rating.The move comes amid news reports of the Reserve Bank of India agreeing to extend the special liquidity facility for another three months, even though the bank requested an extension of one year.

The facility was announced for three months till June, 16. The downgrade factors in the bank’s debt servicing ability linked to the bank meeting regulatory norms on capitalisation of nine per cent CRAR, the rating agency said. If Yes Bank reports a loss, the coupon or redemption can be paid with the prior approval of the RBI, provided that on such payment, the CRAR remains above 9 per cent, it added.

The bank has adequate liquidity for coupon payment, but as per Basel guidelines, it cannot be paid if CRAR falls below the regulatory requirement. On Tuesday, the central bank dismissed the lender’s permission for the coupon payment in line with regulatory norms.

As a result, the timely servicing of the upcoming coupon, which is cumulative in nature remains constrained and the same is likely to be paid only when the bank achieves a CRAR of nine per cent, Icra noted.

Meanwhile, the bank is in the process of raising capital under the new management and Icra will monitor the second phase of capital raising before upgrading the ratings outlook to positive.

“Moreover, the stabilisation of the deposit base,continued improvement in the customer franchise by improving the share of retail deposits, and the ability to generate capital internally will be key trigger,”
it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yes Bank Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp