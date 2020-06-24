STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

IMF makes sharp revision, says India's economy set to contract by 4.5%

According to IMF's chief economist Gita Gopinath, India's sharp downward revision was due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections and the impact of the lockdown

Published: 24th June 2020 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 11:21 PM   |  A+A-

Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath

Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath

By Sunitha Natti
Express News Service

India's economy is hurtling down with the IMF now projecting FY21 GDP growth to contract by 4.5 per cent.  

According to IMF's chief economist Gita Gopinath, India's sharp downward revision was due to the rising number of COVID-19 infections and the impact of the lockdown.

Such a revision of Gopinath's own April estimate of 1.9 per cent growth offers a withering assessment of the economic slowdown which has now been prolonged by this lockdown and slower recovery. 

But the IMF's latest World Economic Report estimates, in its own words, are inscrutable due to a higher-than-usual degree of uncertainty, which is to say that the actual growth decline could be fiercer than all forecasts.  

Global growth too is projected to shrink 4.9 per cent in 2020 as against its previous estimate of 3 per cent.

But the startling news is not so much about the extraordinary collapse in growth, but it's the recovery, the direction of which the multi-lateral agency has no hold on. 

ALSO READ | Hopefully it will soon be business as usual with China

If forced lockdowns choked economies' lungs, an uncertain recovery has left countries gasping for breath, literally landing them at the death's door. Here, two things await us -- a faster recovery and a potential second wave of infections. As such, the world's fortunes and individuals' fate depends on which one reaches us first and survives longer than the other. 

Just until three months ago, India was one of the only two emerging economies with a potential to turn in positive growth. Now, that job is left to one country, which unsurprisingly, is China. 

Having reopened it's economy in April, it's expected to punch in positive growth of 1 per cent this fiscal and 8.2 per cent next. 

In 2020, barring China, all other countries, for the first time, will witness negative growth, as per IMF. 

India too will recover to 6 per cent in FY21, well below its potential, while global growth will touch 5.4 per cent, barely exceeding the 2019 level. Overall, this would leave 2021 GDP some 6.5 per cent lower than in the pre-COVID-19 projections of January 2020. 

Consumption and services output have dropped markedly, while the global labour market is taking a catastrophic hit. 
According to the International Labour Organization, Q1 saw a loss of 130 million full-time jobs and it's likely to swell over 300 million in Q2. 

Meanwhile, IMF estimates countries have committed $10 trillion (excluding monetary measures) and so global public debt is expected to reach an all-time high, exceeding 101 per cent of GDP in 2020–21.

As for income inequality, IMF projections imply a particularly acute negative impact on economies. The fraction of the world’s population living in extreme poverty — on less than Rs 144 a day — fell below 10 per cent in recent years from over 35 per cent in 1990. Now, this is at risk as most emerging and developing economies are likely to witness negative per capita income growth in 2020. 

Countries with highest GDP contraction (in percentages)

Spain: 12.8
Italy: 12.8
France: 12.5
Mexico: 10.5
UK: 10.2
Canada: 8.4
US: 8
Germany: 7.8

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IMF Covid-19 Coronavirus COVID19 covid economy
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Narendra rana
    Ms gopinath's IMF assessment about degree of contraction expected for Indian economy@-4.5%
    23 days ago reply
Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp