India slaps anti-dumping duty on some steel items

The duty imposed is in the range of $13.07 per tonne to $173.1 per tonne on imports of ‘’flat-rolled product of steel, plated or coated with alloy of Aluminium and Zinc’ from these three countries. 

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre Tuesday imposed anti-dumping duty on imports of certain type of steel products from China, Vietnam, Korea for a period of five years to safeguard domestic manufacturers from cheap imports.

According to a government notification dated June 23, the duty was imposed after the Commerce Ministry’s investigation arm Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), in its probe, concluded that product which are originated or exported from these countries are below its associated normal value, which resulted in dumping and is hurting domestic industry.

The duty imposed is in the range of $13.07 per tonne to $173.1 per tonne on imports of ‘’flat-rolled product of steel, plated or coated with alloy of Aluminium and Zinc’ from these three countries.  This was a long-pending demand from the domestic steel players since last two years.

The DGTR had earlier initiated probe against certain kinds of aluminium foil imported from China, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand after getting complain from domestic players like Hindalco Industries, Raviraj Foils and Jindal India Ltd. Sources say that the Centre may initiate more probes and has listed about 400 items for duty hikes.

