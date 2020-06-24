Kolkata zone reports lower GST collection in April, May due to lockdown

By PTI

KOLKATA: Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection from centrally-administered assessees in the Kolkata zone declined in the months of April and May due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said on Wednesday.

The Kolkata zone comprises West Bengal, Sikkim and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, he said, adding, the collections have started to pick up pace from June.

"There is a slump in collection of GST in this zone. The tax figure consists of CGST, SGST, IGST and cess," Principal Chief Commissioner of CGST-Kolkata zone, APS Suri, said.

He said the decline was due to lack of economic activity during the two months.

"But, things are improving in June." According to data available with the CGST Kolkata zone office, GST collection in April and May stood at Rs 345 crore and Rs 745 crore, respectively, down from Rs 1,888 crore and Rs 1,618 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Suri said the state-administered assessees will reflect a similar trend.