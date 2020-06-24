STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Nothing should threaten safety, dignity of bank employees: FM Sitharaman on banker assault

Taking to twitter, Sitharaman said her office has spoken to Commissioner of Police, Surat City, R B Brahmbhatt, who has assured her that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately.

Published: 24th June 2020 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo| ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after an assault on a female staff within bank premises in Surat, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said nothing should threaten the safety and dignity of bank employees and that she will closely follow the matter.

Taking to twitter, Sitharaman said her office has spoken to Commissioner of Police, Surat City, R B Brahmbhatt, who has assured her that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately.

A short video went viral on Twitter on Tuesday which showed a person manhandling a female banker, following which #ShameSuratPolice started trending on the social media platform.

"Will be closely following this matter. Wish to assure that the safety of all members of staff in banks is of importance for us. Amid challenges, banks are extending all services to our people. Nothing should threaten their safety and dignity," Sitharaman said.

She further said that she has spoken to Surat Collector Dhaval Patel on the incident.

"Although currently on leave, he assured me that timely action will be taken on the FIR filed late night,"she said.

"My office spoke to the Commissioner of Police. He has assured us that he himself will visit the branch and assure the staff of their safety. Also he assured that the accused constable shall be suspended immediately," Sitharaman added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp