STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Canara Bank shares tank nearly 7 per cent on Q4 earnings disappointment

The lender had reported a net loss of Rs 552 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

Published: 25th June 2020 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 11:59 AM   |  A+A-

canara bank

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Shares of Canara Bank on Thursday fell by nearly 7 per cent after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,259 crore for the quarter ended March.

On the BSE, the stock declined 6.76 per cent to Rs 102.05. It plunged 6.84 per cent to Rs 102 on the NSE. The state-owned bank on Wednesday reported a standalone net loss of Rs 3,259 crore for the quarter ended March, due to higher provisioning.

The lender had reported a net loss of Rs 552 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

For the full year 2019-20, the bank reported a net loss of Rs 2,236 crore as against a net profit of Rs 347 crore. From April 1, 2020, the bank amalgamated Syndicate Bank with it.

Total provision increased to Rs 5,300 crore during the quarter as against Rs 3,525 crore in the year-ago period.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Canara Bank Quarterly results
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp