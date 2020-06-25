STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Employees' State Insurance Corporation scheme adds 2.41 lakh new members in April

According to the report, net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO recorded at 1.33 lakh during April 2020.

Published: 25th June 2020 04:52 PM

Money, notes, rupee

For representational purpose. (Photo | Sindhu Chandrasekaran)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Around 2.41 lakh new members joined the ESIC-run social security scheme in April 2020, the first full month under the impact of coronavirus lockdown, data showed.

As many as 8.21 lakh new members had joined the scheme run by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) in March 2020, against 11.83 lakh subscribers in the previous month, according to the payroll data released last month.

The data was part of a report released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday. The report said gross enrolments of new subscribers with the ESIC were 1.51 crore in 2019-20, against 1.49 crore in the previous fiscal.

During the period September 2017 to March 2018, around 83.35 lakh new subscribers had joined the ESIC scheme. The report said that gross new enrolments with ESIC during the September 2017 to April 2020 period were 3.86 crore.

The NSO report is based on the payroll data of new subscribers of various social security schemes run by the ESIC, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).

It has been releasing such data of these bodies since April 2018, covering the period starting from September 2017.

According to the report, net new enrolments with retirement fund body EPFO recorded at 1.33 lakh during April 2020.

The provisional payroll data released by the EPFO last month had earlier showed that the net new enrolments dipped to 5.72 lakh in March this year compared to 10.21 lakh in February 2020.

However, in 2019-20, the number of net new subscribers rose to 78.58 lakh as compared to 61.12 lakh recorded by the EPFO during 2018-19, showed the latest payroll data.

The latest data showed that during September 2017-April 2020, around 3.35 crore (gross) new subscribers joined the Employees' Provident Fund Scheme.

The report, titled 'Payroll Reporting in India: An Employment Perspective - April 2020', said that since the number of subscribers is from various sources, there are elements of overlap and the estimates are not additive.

The NSO said the report gives different perspectives on the levels of employment in the formal sector and does not measure employment at a holistic level.

