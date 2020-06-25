STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Honda cars commences booking for fifth generation 'City'

The company has fixed the online booking amount for the City at Rs 5,000 while the same at the dealerships is kept at Rs 21,000. 

Published: 25th June 2020 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 08:32 PM   |  A+A-

Fifth-generation Honda City

Fifth-generation Honda City

By ENS Economic Bureau
Express News Service

Japanese carmaker Honda Cars (HCIL) on Thursday commenced pre-launch bookings of the fifth generation 'Honda City' which is slated to be launched in July.

The company has fixed the online booking amount for the City at Rs 5,000 while the same at the dealerships is kept at Rs 21,000. 

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda City has re-invented itself with each generation according to our customers’ needs and aspirations. Our customers have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the All New 5th Generation Honda City.

"Keeping up with their enthusiasm and constant love for the model, we are delighted to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings for the All New Honda City, which will be go on sale from next month. The all new model has been developed with an aim to build on City’s indisputable legacy and popularity with a promise of delivering supremacy to our esteemed customers.

"We are hopeful that the All New City will receive as much love from our customers as its previous generations.”

When launched, the new City will compete against the likes of Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Honda claims its car is the longest and widest sedan in the segment, assuring a spacious and comfortable cabin. 

The 5th Generation model is powered by an all-new 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC engine with VTC in Petrol and refined 1.5L i-DTEC engine in Diesel which are both compliant with BS-6 emission norms. The company also claims that City is India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability and is equipped with Next Generation Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit (TCU).

The car comes with features that are segment-first such as Full LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED Tail lamp, 17.7 cm HD full color TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera and Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA). 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
5th Generation Honda City Honda City Honda cars
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp