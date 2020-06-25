Honda cars commences booking for fifth generation 'City'

ENS Economic Bureau By

Express News Service

Japanese carmaker Honda Cars (HCIL) on Thursday commenced pre-launch bookings of the fifth generation 'Honda City' which is slated to be launched in July.

The company has fixed the online booking amount for the City at Rs 5,000 while the same at the dealerships is kept at Rs 21,000.

Rajesh Goel, Sr. Vice President & Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, “Honda City has re-invented itself with each generation according to our customers’ needs and aspirations. Our customers have been eagerly awaiting the launch of the All New 5th Generation Honda City.

"Keeping up with their enthusiasm and constant love for the model, we are delighted to announce the opening of pre-launch bookings for the All New Honda City, which will be go on sale from next month. The all new model has been developed with an aim to build on City’s indisputable legacy and popularity with a promise of delivering supremacy to our esteemed customers.

"We are hopeful that the All New City will receive as much love from our customers as its previous generations.”

When launched, the new City will compete against the likes of Hyundai Verna and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Honda claims its car is the longest and widest sedan in the segment, assuring a spacious and comfortable cabin.

The 5th Generation model is powered by an all-new 1.5L i-VTEC DOHC engine with VTC in Petrol and refined 1.5L i-DTEC engine in Diesel which are both compliant with BS-6 emission norms. The company also claims that City is India’s first connected car with Alexa remote capability and is equipped with Next Generation Honda Connect with Telematics Control Unit (TCU).

The car comes with features that are segment-first such as Full LED headlamps, Z- Shaped wrap-around LED Tail lamp, 17.7 cm HD full color TFT meter with G-meter, LaneWatch camera and Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA).