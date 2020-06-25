STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Imports from China facing physical inspection at customs based on intelligence inputs: Sources

Sources further said that although physical inspection is resulting in delayed clearance of goods, in current situation the customs officials will have to work in coordination with other agencies.

Published: 25th June 2020 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

People hold candle to remember the Indian soldiers who were killed by China's PLA during a border standoff at Ladakh. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid heightened border tensions with China, Indian customs officials have started physical inspection of all consignments coming from the neighbouring country based on intelligence inputs.

Although there is no formal order, but Indian customs authority is inspecting consignments originating from China that arrive at any airport or port, government sources with direct knowledge of the development said.

Authorities are checking documents, goods and valuation, they said.

"No orders, verbal or written, have been issued to any port by customs or by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) to bar or not to accept containers from China. If in some cases, some containers are held up then they are for the intelligence input and on the basis of risk assessment, as a routine exercise," a government source said.

Sources further said that although physical inspection is resulting in delayed clearance of goods, in current situation the customs officials will have to work in coordination with other intelligence agencies.

The move has resulted in a retaliatory action by China with Indian exporters complaining of shipments being held up in Hong Kong.

Indian Exporters body FIEO flagged concerns over holding up of their consignments at Hong Kong and Chinese ports in response to a similar action being taken by Indian authorities at Mumbai and Chennai port.

FIEO has written to the Commerce Secretary to take up the matter with the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) as there is no formal instruction or circular to Indian Customs authorities for 100 per cent checking of Chinese consignments at domestic ports.

Last week, 20 Indian army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh, which has increased border tensions between the two countries.

About 14 per cent of India's total imports are from China.

Between April 2019-February 2020, India has imported goods worth USD 62.4 billion, while exports to the neighbouring country stood at USD 15.5 billion.

The main goods imported from China includes clocks and watches, musical instruments, toys, sports goods, furniture, mattresses, plastics, electrical machinery, electronic equipment, chemicals, iron and steel items, Fertiliser, mineral fuel and metals.

India has time and again raised concerns over widening trade deficit with China which stood at about USD 47 billion during April-February 2019-20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India-China Border Standoff LAC Galwan Vally Clashes
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp