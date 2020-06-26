STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Chinese imports likely to continue till feasible alternatives emerge: Auto, Pharma players

In 2018-19, India imported auto components worth USD 17.6 billion, of which 27 per cent -- USD 4.75 billion -- were from China.

Published: 26th June 2020 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 04:15 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (File photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Imports from China are expected to continue for the time being till other feasible and cost effective alternatives emerge, according to players in Indian automobile and pharmaceutical industries.

Days after a deadly border clash with China that saw 20 Indian soldiers losing their lives, there has been a call from various quarters to cut imports from the neighbouring country.

Indian auto and pharma industries import several critical components and raw materials from China.

Currently, companies based out of China continue to be the leading suppliers of automotive components for the domestic industry.

In 2018-19, India imported auto components worth USD 17.6 billion, of which 27 per cent -- USD 4.75 billion -- were from China.

Explaining the rationale behind the imports from China, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava told PTI that the reason is "either the product is not made in India, not available or what is made in India does not provide the desired quality, or the product made in India is too expensive".

When asked in today's circumstances, if importing components from China is inevitable, he said, "Yes, unless we can find alternative sources of imports and which do not raise the prices to a level that consumers get hurt".

Bhargava further said: "Remember the price of imports, ultimately who pays for it? Consumers. So, the same people who are boycotting have to remember that in some cases it may lead to their being asked to pay more for the same product".

Similarly, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA) Director General Vinnie Mehta said the industry has started to take steps towards "deep localisation" in order to de-risk business from Chinese imports.

"There is no denying that the industry needs to be 'Atma-Nirbhar' and the industry and the government should together define a roadmap and deliver accordingly," he noted.

Ease of doing buisness, capital availability at lower rates and globally competitive logistics and energy costs are some of the prerequisites that the government should look into to ensure growth of the domestic auto component industry, Mehta said.

He, however, stressed on continuing with the imports till other alternatives emerge for the industry. "Post the lockdowns, our value chains, including automotive, have been severely disrupted and are in a disarray, we are gradually piecing them together.

Any further disruptions would only be detrimental to the interest of industry and the economy," Mehta said.

The major component imports from China include drive transmission and steering parts, electronic and electrical items, cooling systems, suspension, and braking parts, among others.

Lack of technological competence with domestic players in various segments like electronics and BS-VI components and sheer price advantage are the two main factors which support Chinese imports, Mehta said.

When asked to comment on the pharma sector, India Pharmaceutical Alliance (IPA) Secretary General Sudarshan Jain said India imports some critical APIs and intermediates from the neibhouring country, owing to competitive advantages set through incentivisation and subsidies in China.

He, however, added that the government has addressed the need to reduce import dependence by bringing in the bulk drug and medical devices policy.

"The approved scheme will promote bulk drug parks for financing common infrastructure facilities in three such facilities with the financial investment of Rs 3,000 crore in the next five years," Jain said.

Secondly, Rs 7,000 crore have been allocated for production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for promotion of domestic manufacturing of critical KSMs/drug intermediates and APIs in the country, he added.

"Going forward, the execution of the policy on the ground will be important to accelerate the process, and this step over a period of time help to provide health security," Jain noted.

IPA represents 24 research based pharmaceutical companies including Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Lupin, Cipla, Glenmark, Piramal, Cadila and Wockhardt, among others.

Collectively, these firms account for 80 per cent of the country's exports of drugs and pharmaceuticals and service over 57 per cent of the domestic market.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Auto firms Automobile firms China Chinese goods Border tension
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp