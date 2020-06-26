STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Four individuals settle insider trading case with Sebi

An amount of Rs 6,74,688 each has been paid by Renugambal B, Swarnakumari R, Balakrishnan N and Srinivasan R, according to four separate Sebi orders.

Published: 26th June 2020 07:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

SEBI

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Four individuals have settled with markets regulator Sebi cases of alleged violation of insider trading norms while dealing in the scrip of Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd (SPBL) by paying nearly Rs 27 lakh.

An amount of Rs 6,74,688 each has been paid by Renugambal B, Swarnakumari R, Balakrishnan N and Srinivasan R, according to four separate Sebi orders.

The persons made delayed disclosures to the company with regards to change in type of shareholding from normal to promoter, thereby, violating the provisions of PIT (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations.

Thereafter, they proposed to Sebi to settle the proceedings, without admitting or denying the findings of fact and conclusions of law, through a settlement order, and filed settlement applications separately with the regulator.

Sebi's High Powered Advisory Committee considered the settlement terms proposed by the entities and recommended the cases for settlement upon payment of Rs 6,74,688 from each individual.

Accordingly, they paid the respective settlement amounts, following which the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) disposed of the cases.

Earlier, in the same matter, six entities had settled cases with the regulator for alleged disclosure lapses while dealing in shares of SPBL by paying a total of Rs 51.5 lakh towards settlement charges.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sebi insider trading violation
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp