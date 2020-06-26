Now, explore products at your local store and buy them using Amazon

Bismah Malik By

Express News Service

Amazon has announced the launch of “Smart Stores” enabling customers to explore the products at a local store by scanning a QR code using the app. The Smart Stores is enabled under Amazon Pay which also helps customers pay through the UPI, Amazon balance, credit or debit cards. Customers can convert a transaction into an EMI on the spot and from time-to-time avail exciting rewards from their banks or through Amazon Pay, the e-tailer said.

Amazon Pay is fast evolving a digital payments system trying to edge out Paytm as the third most widely used interface for UPI transactions. Google Pay and PhonPe are still leading the digital payments ecosystem in India with most UPI transactions.

“Amazon Pay is already accepted at millions of local shops. We are trying to make customers’ buying experience at local shops even more convenient and safe through Smart Stores. Further, through EMIs, bank offers and rewards, we seek to make these purchases more affordable and rewarding for customers, and help increase sales for merchants,” Mahendra Nerurkar, CEO, Amazon Pay said.

The e-commerce giant said that thousands of local stores across the country have already signed up for its Smart Stores feature including the likes of Sri Balaji Kitchens-Vishakapatnam, USHA Company Store-Jabalpur and outlets of brands such as Big Bazaar, MedPlus and More Supermarkets.

PhonePe and Paytm have also started tying up with local stores though initiatives like ATM stores and PoS devices to tap the neighbourhood (kirana) traders/merchants who are the heart of India’s $600 billion retail market.