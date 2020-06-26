STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RBI Governor briefs central board on Covid-19 relief measures

The 583rd meeting of the Central Board, held via video conference, deliberated on the current economic situation and the evolving challenges posed by the pandemic.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday briefed the apex bank's Central Board about the impact of various measures taken by it in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The briefing came as part of the RBI's Central Board meet which was chaired by Das.

"At the outset, the Governor and Deputy Governors briefed the Board about the overall macroeconomic conditions - both domestic and global; financial sector situation; and the impact of various monetary, regulatory and other measures taken by the RBI in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic," the RBI said in a statement.

"Among others, the Board also discussed the Reserve Bank's activities during the period (July 2019-June 2020), the budget for the next accounting year July 2021 to March 2020, other policy and operational matters."

