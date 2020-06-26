STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sensex rallies over 329 points; Infosys soars 7 per cent

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 7 per cent, followed by TCS, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech.

Published: 26th June 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

BSE, Sensex, Shares

Bombay Stock Exchange (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Equity benchmark Sensex rallied 329 points on Friday, led by gains in Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and Reliance Industries amid positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share index settled 329.17 points, or 0.94 per cent, higher at 35,171.27, while the NSE Nifty surged 94.10 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 10,383.

Infosys was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 7 per cent, followed by TCS, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, HDFC Bank and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, ITC, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank and Sun Pharma finished in the red. According to traders, broad-based buying on the first day of the new monthly derivatives series and positive cues from global equity markets lifted the benchmarks.

After an unbroken rise in the last two weeks, the markets turned a bit volatile this week, said Joseph Thomas, Head of Research - Emkay Wealth Management.

"This was mainly influenced by factors like the phenomenal rise in the coronavirus cases in the US and India, the military stand-off between India and China at the border, and also with the ongoing spat between China and the US on many issues including trade and the source of the pandemic," he said.

The domestic bourses, for the most part of the week, reflected the broad trends in other global markets, he added.

Bourses in Japan and Seoul ended with significant gains, while Hong Kong settled in the red. Markets in Shanghai were closed for a public holiday.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading over 1 per cent higher in early deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 1.27 per cent to USD 41.57 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee pared initial gains and settled on a flat note at 75.65 against the US dollar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sensex BSE NSE Nifty
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp