Byju’s is Mary Meeker-backed Bond Capital’s first India bet

For seven year-old Byju's, the fresh funding couldn't have come at a better time.

Image for representational purpose (Photo | PTI)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: India’s edtech unicorn—Byju’s—has seen its valuation  soar to $10 billion after American venture capitalist Mary Meeker-backed Bond Capital invested an undisclosed amount in the Bengaluru headquartered firm. This is Bond Capital’s first investment bet in India at a time when startups have been struggling to raise capital amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. 

For seven year-old Byju’s, the fresh funding couldn’t have come at a better time. The edtech platform currently has over 57 million registered students, more than 3.5 million paid subscribers and annual renewal rates as high as 85%. Byju’s has also  doubled its revenue from Rs 1,430 crore to Rs 2,800 crore in FY 19-20.

In the country’s online learning arena where other startups like Unacademy and Vedantu are equally attracting global and local investments, Byju’s valuation has grown by $1.8 billion since past four months. In February 2020, US private equity giant, General Atlantic invested $200 million in the edtech firm at a valuation of $8.2billion.

“We are happy to partner with an investor like Bond. This partnership is a testament to the role that BYJU’S is playing in helping students learn better by customising our platform to their abilities. It also demonstrates the rising global interest in education technology as digital learning becomes increasingly accepted and embraced,” Byju Raveendran, Founder & CEO said in a statement.

Byju’s has made its learning app free for the students in the wake of the pandemic and has also introduced live classes as schools, colleges remain shut across the country. “This crisis has brought online learning to the forefront and has helped parents, teachers and students alike to experience and understand the value of it,” Raveendran added.

“Endorsed by millions of students, BYJU’S has emerged as a clear leader in education technology. We are excited to support a visionary like Byju and his team in their quest to continue to innovate and shape the future of education,” Mary Meeker, General Partner at BOND said.

