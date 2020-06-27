Carlyle Group to buy 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma for over Rs 3,700 crore

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The US-based global investment firm Carlyle Group Inc will buy 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma for around USD 490 million (over Rs 3,700 crore), a statement said on Saturday. The capital raise will accelerate Piramal Pharma's organic and inorganic growth plans, the Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Enterprises and Carlyle Group said in the joint statement.

"...CA Clover Intermediate II Investments, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Ltd, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of The Carlyle Group Inc has agreed to invest fresh equity capital for a 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma Ltd...," it said.

The transaction values the pharma business at an enterprise value (EV) of USD 2.775 billion (over Rs 20,980 crore), with an upside component of up to USD 360 million (over Rs 2,720 crore) depending on the company's FY21 performance, the statement said.

"Based on the EV (excluding the upside component), exchange rate and pharma net debt as on March 31, 2020, the estimated equity capital investment for Carlyle's 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma would amount to USD 490 million (over Rs 3,700 crore)," it added.

The final amount of equity investment will depend on the net debt, exchange rate and performance against the pre-agreed conditions at the time of closing of the deal. It added that the transaction is expected to close in 2020.

"This is an affirmation of the strength of our ability to build new, attractive and scalable businesses with a significant runway for continued organic growth and opportunities for consolidation," Piramal Enterprises Chairman Ajay Piramal said.

This infusion of funds "will further strengthen our balance sheet and provide us with a war chest for the next phase of our strategy," he added. Asked about the stake Piramal Enterprises will hold in the company post the transaction, Ajay Piramal told PTI it will have 80 per cent stake.

On whether Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) will list Piramal Pharma going forward, he said: "We have publicly stated in the past, that in the medium term we will separate the two PEL businesses. This is a step closer towards that endeavour." PEL has two businesses -- pharma and financial services.

Piramal Enterprises Executive Director Nandini Piramal said, "This fresh growth investment into our pharma business will be used as growth capital for the pharma businesses to expand capacity across our sites as well as to tap attractive acquisition opportunities within and outside India. In the interim, the proceeds from this capital raise may also enable us to further strengthen our balance sheet through deleveraging in the near term."

Carlyle Asia Partners advisory team MD Neeraj Bharadwaj said Piramal Pharma has built a strong, diversified pharma business with a solid market position and scale in each of its core business segments of pharma solutions, critical care and consumer products. "Given global pharma industry trends, we see attractive opportunities for organic as well as inorganic growth in each of these businesses," he added.

In similar vein, Carlyle Asia Partners advisory team Co-Head Greg Zeluck said, "This investment marks the beginning of an important partnership with the Piramal family, and further underscores our commitment to the Indian market."

Carlyle has a history of investing in the healthcare sector, both in India and globally. It had in May announced a majority stake investment in Indian animal healthcare firm SeQuent Scientific, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, the statement said.

It has also made investments in Medanta Medicity Hospital, and diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare, among others in the Indian healthcare sector. Rothschild & Co served as financial advisor and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal advisors to Piramal Enterprises Ltd on this transaction.

JP Morgan served as financial advisor and AZB & Partners and White & Case served as legal advisors to Carlyle.