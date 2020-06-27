STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Carlyle Group to buy 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma for over Rs 3,700 crore

A regulatory filing said that the estimated equity capital investment for Carlyle's 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma would amount to around USD 490 million.

Published: 27th June 2020 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Piramal Group and Shriram Group chairman Ajay Piramal

Piramal Group and Shriram Group chairman Ajay Piramal (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The US-based global investment firm Carlyle Group Inc will buy 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma for around USD 490 million (over Rs 3,700 crore), a statement said on Saturday. The capital raise will accelerate Piramal Pharma's organic and inorganic growth plans, the Ajay Piramal-led Piramal Enterprises and Carlyle Group said in the joint statement.

"...CA Clover Intermediate II Investments, an affiliated entity of CAP V Mauritius Ltd, an investment fund managed and advised by affiliated entities of The Carlyle Group Inc has agreed to invest fresh equity capital for a 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma Ltd...," it said.

The transaction values the pharma business at an enterprise value (EV) of USD 2.775 billion (over Rs 20,980 crore), with an upside component of up to USD 360 million (over Rs 2,720 crore) depending on the company's FY21 performance, the statement said.

"Based on the EV (excluding the upside component), exchange rate and pharma net debt as on March 31, 2020, the estimated equity capital investment for Carlyle's 20 per cent stake in Piramal Pharma would amount to USD 490 million (over Rs 3,700 crore)," it added.

The final amount of equity investment will depend on the net debt, exchange rate and performance against the pre-agreed conditions at the time of closing of the deal. It added that the transaction is expected to close in 2020.

"This is an affirmation of the strength of our ability to build new, attractive and scalable businesses with a significant runway for continued organic growth and opportunities for consolidation," Piramal Enterprises Chairman Ajay Piramal said.

This infusion of funds "will further strengthen our balance sheet and provide us with a war chest for the next phase of our strategy," he added. Asked about the stake Piramal Enterprises will hold in the company post the transaction, Ajay Piramal told PTI it will have 80 per cent stake.

On whether Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PEL) will list Piramal Pharma going forward, he said: "We have publicly stated in the past, that in the medium term we will separate the two PEL businesses. This is a step closer towards that endeavour." PEL has two businesses -- pharma and financial services.

Piramal Enterprises Executive Director Nandini Piramal said, "This fresh growth investment into our pharma business will be used as growth capital for the pharma businesses to expand capacity across our sites as well as to tap attractive acquisition opportunities within and outside India. In the interim, the proceeds from this capital raise may also enable us to further strengthen our balance sheet through deleveraging in the near term."

Carlyle Asia Partners advisory team MD Neeraj Bharadwaj said Piramal Pharma has built a strong, diversified pharma business with a solid market position and scale in each of its core business segments of pharma solutions, critical care and consumer products. "Given global pharma industry trends, we see attractive opportunities for organic as well as inorganic growth in each of these businesses," he added.

In similar vein, Carlyle Asia Partners advisory team Co-Head Greg Zeluck said, "This investment marks the beginning of an important partnership with the Piramal family, and further underscores our commitment to the Indian market."

Carlyle has a history of investing in the healthcare sector, both in India and globally. It had in May announced a majority stake investment in Indian animal healthcare firm SeQuent Scientific, which is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020, the statement said.

It has also made investments in Medanta Medicity Hospital, and diagnostic chain Metropolis Healthcare, among others in the Indian healthcare sector. Rothschild & Co served as financial advisor and Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas and Covington & Burling LLP served as legal advisors to Piramal Enterprises Ltd on this transaction.

JP Morgan served as financial advisor and AZB & Partners and White & Case served as legal advisors to Carlyle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Carlyle Group Piramal Pharma Piramal Enterprises
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp