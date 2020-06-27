STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Godrej Appliances scouting for domestic sources of raw material

“From 60 per cent now, we aim to reach 80 per cent capacity in July and operate on full capacity from August,” he pointed out.

Published: 27th June 2020 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Godrej

The logo of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Homegrown consumer appliance-maker Godrej Appliances is now scouting for alternatives to China for its supply chain needs, including potential opportunities for local sourcing of raw materials, company officials said on Friday during the launch of a new range of products.

The company is also hopeful of reaching full capacity production at its manufacturing facilities since market demand has almost come back to nearly pre-Covid levels, according to the company’s business head Kamal Nandi.

“From 60 per cent now, we aim to reach 80 per cent capacity in July and operate on full capacity from August,” he pointed out. The larger industry, too, has reached 90 per cent level sales and is now preparing for the festive season, observed Nandi, who is also the president of Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA). 

Intensifying calls for a boycott of Chinese products amids heightened Sino-India border tensions, he said, are yet to impact sales of consumer durables but could reflect in the purchase behaviour of consumers “over a period of time”. Sales in the month of June, he said, were already at last year’s level. 

On Friday, the company expanded its refrigerator and washing machine range. It launched three new models of semi-automatic washing machines and refrigerators to be marketed under the brand names Edge Rio and Edge Nio range for refrigerators and Edge Ultima (washing machines). The refrigerators come with a vegetable tray of 16.4 litres which gives consumers enough space to store vegetables.

Available in 192 litre capacity with 5-star, 4-star, 3-star and 2-star variants, the refrigerator prices start from Rs 14,000. The washing machines are priced upwards of Rs 16,400. “As Indian households fight the pandemic, home appliances can go a long way in reducing their burden and easing out their stress. These are being manufactured at our state-of-the-art factories, yet another step towards supporting ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’,” Nandi said. 

Demand Rising

  • Godrej Appliances’ sales have reached close to pre-Covid-19 levels in June, says chief Kamal Nandi  
  • The larger industry, too, has reached 90 per cent of previous sales and is gearing up for the festive season
Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Godrej Appliances China
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp