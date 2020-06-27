STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Govt should set aside fiscal concern, focus on reviving economy: Fifteenth Finance 

According to NK Singh, there is an acute pressure on both the centre and state governments’ finances currently due to poor revenue growth and increasing expenditure.

Published: 27th June 2020 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

The chairman of Finance Commission, N K Singh (C) with the members at a meeting in New Delhi.

The chairman of Finance Commission, N K Singh (C) with the members at a meeting in New Delhi. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Fifteenth Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh on Friday said that the government should put aside fiscal concerns and should instead focus on reviving growth. According to the Singh, there is an acute pressure on both the centre and state governments’ finances currently due to poor revenue growth and increasing expenditure.

“This year we must not concentrate on the fiscal or the debt. We must concentrate on the fastest possible revival of the economy. We must concentrate on ensuring that in terms of the painful transition, the pain is minimised in multiple interventions, and multiple interventions have taken place,” Singh told reporters after the meeting of the commission with the economic advisory council on Friday.

He also went on to say that the finance ministry itself has increased their borrowings from the Reserve Bank of India and added that state governments were also going to borrow more. Rating agencies have projected India’s fiscal deficit (combined Centre and states) to be around 11-12 per cent of GDP in current fiscal, while government debt is expected to touch 84 per cent of GDP from 71 per cent last fiscal.

“Where we will end up in terms of fiscal numbers this year, I cannot say. Part of the reason is that I cannot say that the pandemic has played itself out fully...,” Singh said. Data released last month showed the central government’s fiscal deficit had surged to 78 per cent of Budget estimates at `2.79 lakh crore in April as tax revenues slumped on account of the nationwide lockdown.

Singh noted that one of the suggestions by the advisory panel was to overlook the present year and choose the following year (2021-22) and look at the skewed likely second quarter results to make projection.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) has cited a liability of Rs 51,552.88 crore to maintain rural roads this fiscal and has requested the finance commission to include the maintenance of roads while considering grants under the  Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

The ministry has projected a requirement of Rs 82,946 crore for 5 year. “According to census of 2011, 45,614 habitations of population 250+ are unconnected as of now.  The burden of connecting the balance unconnected has a financial implication of Rs 1,30,000 crore,” the ministry said.

GST compensation to widen govt debt
Any borrowing by the GST Council to make good the shortfall in states’ revenue would add to the debt of both central and state governments, Finance Commission chairman N K Singh said. “My understanding... is that the borrowing of the Centre is upon the security of the Consolidated Fund of India. ... (so are) borrowings by state governments... as far as any of borrowing is concerned, it must ultimately reflect on general government debt,” he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
N K Singh Fifteenth Finance Commission
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp