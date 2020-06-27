STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IRDAI asks insurers to offer corona standard policy by July 10

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said the policy should be offered for three and half months, six and half months, and nine and half months.

coronavirus

A man awaits people at a swab testing facility. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the country, sector regulator Irdai has asked the general and health insurers to offer short-term COVID standard health policy or 'Corona Kavach Policy' for individuals by July 10.

Issuing the guidelines, Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) said the policy should be offered for three and half months, six and half months, and nine and half months.

The sum insurances for COVID Standard Health Policy could range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 5 lakhs (in multiples of Rs 50,000).

The nomenclature of the product should be 'Corona Kavach Policy', succeeded by name of insurance company, the regulator said.

The mode of payment would be single premium, the guidelines said, adding "the premium under this product should be pan India basis and no geographic location/zone based pricing is allowed".

The policy, the regulator said, should also include cost of treatment for any comorbid condition, including pre-existing comorbid conditions along with the treatment of COVID.

The policy should cover hospitalisation expenses, homecare treatment expenses, AYUSH treatment and pre and post hospitalisation.

"General and Health Insurers shall ensure that this product is compulsorily offered on or before 10th July, 2020," the guidelines said.

Irdai said it has decided to mandate all general and health insurers to offer to have a COVID specific product, addressing basic health insurance needs of insuring public related to the pandemic and have a standard product with common policy wordings across the industry.

On home care treatment expenses, the guidelines said insurer should cover the costs of treatment of COVID incurred by the insured person on availing treatment at home maximum up to 14 days per incident, subject to conditions.

It also said the medical expenses incurred on hospitalisation under AYUSH systems of medicine for the treatment of COVID should be covered up to the sum insured without any sub-limits.

The policy should also provide for pre and post hospitalisation medical expenses.

