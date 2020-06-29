STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Airtel shareholders to meet over merger of VSAT operations on July 31

The meeting is as per order of the principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal at New Delhi.

Published: 29th June 2020 07:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 07:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel (File photo | Reuters)

Telecom major Bharti Airtel (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bharti Airtel shareholders will meet on July 31 to approve proposed scheme of arrangement between Airtel, Bharti Airtel Services, Hughes Communications and HCIL Comtel, according to a regulatory filing. In May last year, telecom operator Bharti Airtel and Hughes Communications India Ltd (HCIL) had said they will combine their VSAT satellite operations in the country, with Hughes holding a majority stake in the merged entity.

The meeting is as per order of the principal bench of the National Company Law Tribunal at New Delhi, Bharti Airtel said. The NCLT has directed a meeting of the shareholders of Bharti Airtel for approval of the proposed composite scheme of arrangement between Airtel, Bharti Airtel Services, Hughes Communications India and HCIL Comtel and their respective shareholders and creditors, it said in the filing.

It further added that the said meeting will be held on July 31, 2020 through video conferencing or other audio visual means. "Further, there shall be no meeting requiring physical presence at a common venue in view of the present circumstances on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. At such day, date and time, the said equity shareholders of Airtel are requested to attend the meeting," Airtel said in the BSE filing on June 28.

Airtel will also be offering postal ballot and remote e-voting facility (prior to the meeting) to the equity shareholders (including the public shareholders) to cast their votes on the resolution set forth in the notice, it added. "The voting period for Postal Ballot and remote e-voting prior to the meeting commences on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 9:00 A.M. and ends on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 5:00 P.M," it said.

The voting rights for postal ballot or e-voting facility made available both prior to as well as during the meeting, shall be reckoned on the basis of the paid up value of the equity shares registered in the name of the equity shareholder as on June 12, 2020, it added. A separate notice has also been given for a meeting of unsecured creditors of Bharti Airtel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharti Airtel  Bharti Airtel shareholders National Company Law Tribunal VSAT satellite operations Hughes Communications
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp