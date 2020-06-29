National Fertilisers Ltd unveils five mobile soil testing labs to provide free services

By PTI

NEW DELHI: To promote balanced use of fertilisers, state-owned National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL) on Monday launched five mobile soil testing labs for providing free services at doorsteps of farmers.

NFL Chairman and Managing Director V N Datt and senior officials flagged off such a mobile testing lab from the company's corporate office located in Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

These mobile labs, loaded with latest soil testing equipment, shall be used for macro and micro nutrient analysis of soil, the fertiliser ministry said in a statement.

In addition to this, these mobile labs are also equipped with audio-video systems to educate farmers on various agricultural topics, it said.

Beside mobile testing labs, the company is also serving the farming community through six static soil testing labs located in different parts of the country. All these labs tested around 25,000 soil samples free of cost in the year 2019-20, it added.