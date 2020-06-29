STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TRAI advocates domestic manufacturing of telecom equipment, bats for digital sovereignty

TRAI Chairman R S Sharma said government policies relating to electronics and local handset manufacturing have 'paid rich dividends,' and more needs to be done.

Published: 29th June 2020 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom regulator TRAI on Monday strongly advocated domestic manufacturing of telecom equipment and "digital sovereignty", as it stressed on the importance of providing opportunities for local players in the sector and called for sharp focus on digital infrastructure investments.

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman R S Sharma said government policies relating to electronics and local handset manufacturing have "paid rich dividends", and added that more needs to be done, particularly to push domestic manufacturing of telecom equipment and ensure value addition.

He warned against dumping strategies resorted by countries to kill domestic industry before raising prices, and added that such "tactics" need to be countered with preferential market access policy.

"Ultimately countries have strategies where they actually dump things and they try to kill the domestic industry and then they raise the prices essentially we need to realise this tactics and we need to appropriately give preferential market access policy which has been there need to ensure we implement them", he said.

Addressing a PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) webinar on 'Telecom sector in COVID-19', the TRAI chief stressed on the need to promote domestic manufacturers of hardware, signalling equipment, fibre and other equipment.

Clear targets need to be set on how to proceed in this sector, he asserted, adding that telecom being a "sensitive sector" makes it imperative for India to become sovereign in terms of information security.

"The National Digital Communication Policy of 2018, where TRAI had given lot of inputs, we have three areas one is connecting India, second having software and services on top of that, and third digital sovereignty, and therefore domestic manufacturing of telecom equipment must take place that has not happened," he said.

Sharma noted that while the country had performed well on software front, building strong and unmatched platforms for digital identity and digital payments, there is a need to ensure flow of investments into digital infrastructure in the country.

"I agree, that unless we provide opportunities for our own domestic players, we will not go anywhere," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TRAI Telecom companies
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp