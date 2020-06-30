STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amazon expands Pantry service to over 300 cities in India

The company has aggressively expanded the Pantry service to enable customers to shop for essentials without stepping out of their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 30th June 2020 02:57 PM

Amazon

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Amazon.in on Tuesday said it has expanded its 'Amazon Pantry' service that allows users to buy grocery items from the platform to over 300 cities across the country.

An Amazon India spokesperson said the service was available to customers in 110 Indian cities till March this year.

The company has aggressively expanded the Pantry service to enable customers to shop for essentials without stepping out of their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The past few months, we focused our efforts to deliver essentials in more and more pin codes across the country, so that people can stay at home.

Today, 'Amazon Pantry' has expanded to over 300 cities in India," Amit Agarwal, SVP and Country Manager, Amazon India said in a tweet.

The expansion will help customers in locations like Allahabad, Bareilly, Deogarh, Jammu, Kozhikode, Malda, Pathankot, Rajkot, Shimla, Udaipur and Varanasi among others to order groceries on Amazon Pantry, Amazon India said in a statement.

Amazon Pantry offers 3,000 products from more than 200 brands and allows delivery in 1-2 days.

In select cities of Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune, Amazon allows customers to schedule their Pantry deliveries.

Sellers participating on Amazon Pantry offer selection ranging across staples, cooking essentials, personal care, pet food and baby food among other items, the statement said.

"At Amazon, we are committed to be an 'everything' and 'everyday' marketplace for our customers and constantly focus on increasing selection, convenience, ease and speed of delivery across the country.

With this expansion, customers in more than 300 cities and towns can get access to safe doorstep delivery of grocery essentials," Amazon India Director - Category Management Saurabh Srivastava said.

The online grocery segment has witnessed strong growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people logged onto digital platforms to order household items while practicing social distancing.

The segment also witnessed growth as e-commerce platforms were allowed to deliver only grocery and healthcare items during the lockdown that was put into place in March to curb the spread of the COVID-19 infection.

