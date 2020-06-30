STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NDMC extends property tax deposit date till July 31

MCD takes property tax on buildings and vacant land. There are three ways of computing taxes -- annual rental value, capital value and unit area system.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a bid to give reprieve to the property tax depositors in North Delhi, the Municipal corporation has extended the deadline of 15 per cent rebate till July 31.

In an office order issued by NDMC, "It is informed to all concerned that date of deposit for property tax for the year 20-21, the lump sum payment with 15 per cent rebate, has been extended to July 31 for convenience of the taxpayers".

Property taxes are the main source of revenue for municipal authorities to maintain the basic civic services in the area of jurisdiction, which is charged every year.

