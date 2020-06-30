No government order yet to service providers on blocking access to 59 banned Chinese apps

Jonathan Ananda By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Executives from telecom and internet service providers (TSP/ISP) say that they have received no government order so far on blocking internet access to the 59 banned apps of Chinese origin, including popular ones like TikTok and Helo.

And, while apps like TikTok and Helo have disappeared from mobile app stores for both Android and iOS in India, many others mentioned in the ban list announced on Monday -- such as SHAREit, CamScanner, UC Browser and Clash of Kings -- are still up for download.

With no official order to block internet access yet from the Central government’s Department of Telecom (DoT), people who have already installed the apps on their mobile phones can still use them freely.



"There has been no official communication yet from the DoT yet on the ban. Once the order is received, we can move forward to block access to these sites," said an executive with a Telecom service provider.

Multiple ISP sources also confirmed that no such order on restricting internet access to these apps/sites have been received. Major telcos like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea did not comment on the issue.

On Monday, the Ministry of Information Technology had invoked section 69A of the Information Technology Act along with provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 to announce a ban on 59 apps. All were of Chinese origin, though the government did not name the country in its statement.

These apps were being banned "in view of the emergent nature of threats" and since "in view of the information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order", the release had said.



Among the 59 apps named in the list were highly popular offerings including TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Clash of Kings, Helo, Likee and Mi Community.

"The Ministry... has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users’ data in an unauthorized manner to servers which have locations outside India," the government had said, while announcing the ban.

It also added that the compilation of these data, its mining and profiling "by elements hostile to national security and defence of India is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures".