STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Pre-book Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Buds+ BTS editions in India from July 1

While Galaxy S20 Ultra White variant is priced at Rs 97,999, Galaxy S20+ BTS edition costs Rs 87,999 and the BTS edition of Galaxy Buds+ is priced at Rs 14,990.

Published: 30th June 2020 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

A logo of Samsung Group is seen at its shop in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020.

A logo of Samsung Group. (File photo | AP)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: South Korean tech giant Samsung on Tuesday announced that BTS editions of Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+, along with Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant, can be pre-booked in India from July 1.

While Galaxy S20 Ultra White variant is priced at Rs 97,999, Galaxy S20+ BTS edition costs Rs 87,999 and the BTS edition of Galaxy Buds+ is priced at Rs 14,990.

"We are very excited to announce the launch of the BTS editions of Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ which now give fans an exclusive opportunity to connect more closely with their favourite band," Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India said in a statement.

Galaxy S20+ BTS edition and Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant are available in limited quantity and would go on sale from July 10.

The new design of the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition features a purple glass and metal exterior. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition and Buds+ charging case, also available in purple, carry the band's logo and purple heart iconography.

Available in both 5G and LTE variants, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition comes with pre-installed BTS-inspired themes and a fan community platform, Weverse.

The device comes with decorative stickers to allow fans to further personalize their devices, and photo cards featuring pictures of the band members for fans to keep.

The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition also comes with the photo cards of the band right in the box as a keepsake for fans.

BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, is a seven-member South Korean boy band formed in Seoul in 2010.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Samsung Samsung BTS editions samsung galaxy
India Matters
A worker of Secunderabad Cantonment Board spraying disinfectant on a tree at Mahindra Hills in Hyderabad. (File photo| S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Many Covid patients dying in transit as private hospitals deny admission in Telangana
For representational purposes (Photo | Vincent Pulickal/EPS)
45.8 million women missing in India: UN report
Priority to high-risk patients, Covid warriors when vaccine is ready: PM
For representational purposes (File Phone| AFP)
Local apps go viral as Chinese ones take a hit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp