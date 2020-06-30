SAP launches program to digitise MSMEs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Enterprise software firm, SAP India on Monday launched the Global Bharat initiative for Indian MSMEs by providing them access to global marketplace, digital skilling for the workforce and transforming business processes. SAP has partnered with IT apex body, Nasscom, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP )and Pratham InfoTech Foundation for a three-pronged initiative.

The global firm said that its efforts are in line with various measures announced by the government to revive the MSME sector which has been badly hit by the pandemic. SAP said that MSMEs will have a free access to its Ariba Discovery network until the end of the year. MSMEs can directly procure goods with nearly four million suppliers in the B2B marketplace with $3.3 trillion annual commerce. Besides, the MSMEs will be provided accessibility to 240 courses on Digital Financial, Soft Skills,Productivity Technologies.

The IT firm said that it will offer cloud services at Rs 3,999 per pack to five members of an enterprises.“Global Bharat, is our endeavour to enable MSMEs to augment business and re-access critical processes that overcome inefficiencies and make them globally competitive,” said Deb Deep Sengupta, president and managing director, SAP Indian Subcontinent.