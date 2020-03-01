Centre mops up Rs 1.05 lakh crore GST in February

By Express News Service

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in February 2020 has been pegged at Rs 1,05,366 crore, crossing the Rs1 lakh crore mark for the fourth month in a row, but still below the government target of Rs 1.10 lakh crore. The total GST collection in January was Rs1.1 lakh crore.

According to the latest numbers released by the Union Ministry of Finance, of the total GST, CGST was at Rs 20,569 crore, SGST was Rs 27,348 crore, IGST was Rs 48,503 crore, including Rs 20,745 crore collected on imports, and the Cess was Rs 8,947 crore, including Rs 1,040 crore collected on imports.

“The government has settled Rs 22,586 crore to CGST and Rs 16,553 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the Central and state governments after regular settlement in the month of February 2020, is Rs 43,155 crore for CGST and Rs 43,901 crore for the SGST,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the period was 83 lakh.

Despite the crackdown and strict target set by the revenue department, evasion remains a challenge for the department. Budget Estimates for GST collection in the financial year 2019-20 is Rs 6,63,343 crore, while the net actual tax collection was Rs 4,44,009 crore till December 2019.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) have blocked GST input tax credit of more than 2,000 companies, amounting to Rs 40,000 crore, in the name of fake invoices and mismatch in returns.

However, achieving the target seems to be a tough task, especially when the economic growth has slowed to a near seven-year low of 4.7 per cent in the December quarter. The government is desperate to meet fiscal deficit targets.

The fiscal deficit has already crossed 128.5 per cent of the full-year target as of end-January. The government has garnered only 66.3 per cent of tax revenue estimated in the revised estimates of this fiscal as against 68.7 per cent of the full-year estimate previous year, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Friday.