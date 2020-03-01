Home Business

Centre mops up Rs 1.05 lakh crore GST in February

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the period was 83 lakh.

Published: 01st March 2020 09:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

GST

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection in February 2020 has been pegged at Rs 1,05,366 crore, crossing the Rs1 lakh crore mark for the fourth month in a row, but still below the government target of Rs 1.10 lakh crore. The total GST collection in January was Rs1.1 lakh crore.

According to the latest numbers released by the Union Ministry of Finance, of the total GST, CGST was at Rs 20,569 crore, SGST was Rs 27,348 crore, IGST was Rs 48,503 crore, including Rs 20,745 crore collected on imports, and the Cess was Rs 8,947 crore, including Rs 1,040 crore collected on imports. 

“The government has settled Rs 22,586 crore to CGST and Rs 16,553 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the Central and state governments after regular settlement in the month of February 2020, is Rs 43,155 crore for CGST and Rs 43,901 crore for the SGST,” the finance ministry said in a statement. 

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the period was 83 lakh.

Despite the crackdown and strict target set by the revenue department, evasion remains a challenge for the department. Budget Estimates for GST collection in the financial year 2019-20 is Rs 6,63,343 crore, while the net actual tax collection was Rs 4,44,009 crore till December 2019.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) have blocked GST input tax credit of more than 2,000 companies, amounting to Rs 40,000 crore, in the name of fake invoices and mismatch in returns.

However, achieving the target seems to be a tough task, especially when the economic growth has slowed to a near seven-year low of 4.7 per cent in the December quarter. The government is desperate to meet fiscal deficit targets.

The fiscal deficit has already crossed 128.5 per cent of the full-year target as of end-January. The government has garnered only 66.3 per cent of tax revenue estimated in the revised estimates of this fiscal as against 68.7 per cent of the full-year estimate previous year, according to data released by the Controller General of Accounts on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
GST GST collection
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp