Honda Cars reports 46 per cent decline in domestic sales in February
'Our despatches were limited and in line with our plan of total supply availability for the month,' HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.
Published: 01st March 2020 09:31 PM | Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 12:54 AM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Sunday reported a 46.26 per cent drop in domestic sales at 7,269 units in February.
The company had sold 13,527 units in the domestic market in February 2019, HCIL said in a statement. Exports stood at 64 units last month, it added.
"Our despatches were limited and in line with our plan of total supply availability for the month," HCIL Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing and Sales) Rajesh Goel said.
The company is determined to enhance the supplies with subsequent introduction of BS-VI versions of other models and bring down the waiting period for customers, he added.
"Since we have been supplying only BS-VI cars from January onwards and dealers were aggressively liquidating their BS-IV stock, our channel is left with negligible stock of BS-IV cars as of February end," Goel said.
The company said it has been producing only BS-VI models at both its plants since January this year.