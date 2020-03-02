Home Business

Bank credit growth declines to 8.5 per cent in January: RBI data

While credit flow to various sectors has tapered, growth in advances to the services sector plunged to 8.9% in January from an impressive 23.9% in the same month in 2019.

Published: 02nd March 2020 03:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Indian banks are staring at the slowdown of a different kind. There has been a substantial decline in bank loans to most sectors, especially services, says the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India.

According to RBI, growth in bank credit dropped to 8.5% in January compared with 13.5% in the same month a year ago. 

While credit flow to various sectors has tapered, growth in advances to the services sector plunged to 8.9% in January from an impressive 23.9% in the same month in 2019.

Likewise, bank credit growth to non-banking financial companies slowed to 32.2% from 48.3% a year ago. Growth in loan disbursal to agriculture and allied activities, too, fell to 6.5% from 7.6%.

So did credit growth to industry, from 2.5% to 5.2%. 

“Credit growth to textile, food processing, chemical & chemical products, basic metal & metal products, all engineering and infra decelerated,” RBI said, pointing to a slowdown in these sectors.

Credit to housing segment grew 17.5% in January against 18.4% last year; education loans showed a negative growth of 3.1% against a negative growth of 2.3% in January 2019. 

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had recently described poor credit growth as the banking sector’s biggest challenge. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp