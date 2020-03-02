Home Business

Crop insurance premium may change in PMFBY 2.0

Under the new farm insurance scheme which is also considered as PMFBY 2.0, the government made major changes making it optional for farmers.

Published: 02nd March 2020 01:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2020 01:43 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The premium of crop insurance is likely to be revised after the Union Cabinet approved the changes in the existing Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, an official said.

Under the new farm insurance scheme which is also considered as PMFBY 2.0, the government made major changes making it optional for farmers. Launched in February 2016 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, it is mandatory for loanee farmers to take insurance cover under the PMFBY.

Currently, 58 per cent of the total farmers are loanees. "We are waiting for the detailed guidelines. Yes, I think we will have to revisit our products and premium of crop insurance, taking into account the new developments," chairman and managing director of Agriculture Insurance Company of India Ltd, Malay Kumar Poddar told PTI.

The state-owned crop insurance company official, however, did not disclose whether the premium would be increased or not, but experts said that it may head north for a particular risk coverage. "Now, with crop insurance being made optional for both agriculture loanee and non-loanee, the number of farmers under the coverage may come down, which could lead to an increase of the underwriting cost," an insurance company official said on condition of anonymity.

Poddar said that in the existing scheme, there are five riders in the crop insurance coverage but under the new scheme, one can pick and choose the risk cover according to one's need.

AICIL currently has a licence for crop insurance in the country and has sought approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India for offering more products covering other verticals of agriculture and allied sectors, he said.

The company said it aims at offering "comprehensive" insurance products for the rural population rather than restricting itself to crop insurance. Poddar said he expects to get the regulator's nod in near future for "rural comprehensive insurance product that will cover all areas related to agriculture, aquaculture, animal husbandry and farm equipment".

He also hoped that the company will be able to bring down the total cost of insurance with the comprehensive policy by covering all risks of a farmer's livelihood.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Crop insurance PMFBY Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Telangana, Delhi report first positive cases of coronavirus: Centre
The wind tunnel facility at IISc, where experiments for the Gaganyaan mission are being conducted. (Photo | EPS)
Gaganyaan being flight-tested at IISc’s 61-year-old wind tunnel facility
An empoyee at a petrol bunk fills fuel in a car. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
You may have to pay more for fuel from April 1, here's why!
The wedding card features images of Hindu gods along with ‘Chand Mubarak.’ (Photo | Twitter)
Muslim man in UP prints wedding card with Hindu Gods to promote harmony

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Farha from Chand Bagh along with her five children came at GTB hospital looking for her Husband Sonu Dilshad. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Kisko Papa kahenge ab ye bacche': Teary-eyed women ask after kids lose fathers in Delhi riots
Chennai: Ripon building in Elliot's beach? A lesson on air pollution through sand art
Gallery
LUKA MODRIC & IVAN RAKITIC: Rakitic has said that his national team-mate Luka Modric should win everything that star striker Lionel Messi cannot. You don't get to hear something like that been said about a Madrid player by a counterpart at Barcelona. Modric and Rakitic were instrumental in Croatia's World Cup wonder run in Russia. Their respective sides will be baying on their experience to orchestrate and organise the game from the middle of the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Friends at country, rivals at clubs: El Clasico to witness faceoff between international teammates
Real Madrid meet Barcelona in a fixture that could decide which way the Spanish league title goes this season. The fixture is considered one of the biggest matches in football and these three youngsters are expected to get their first taste of the mighty
Sunday's Santiago Bernabeu showdown to hand El Clasico debut to these three players
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp