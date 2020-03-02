Direct Benefit Transfer helped save Rs 1 lakh crore: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

By Express News Service

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) has made public finance more accountable and transparent and has helped the government save Rs 1 lakh crore. “This is the biggest revolution. The Rs 1 lakh crore you have saved through DBT is not just symbolic. The Rs1 lakh crore being saved for the public (is) by efficient use of technology without making anyone feel sorry,” Sitharaman said, addressing officials on the 44th Civil Accounts Day in Delhi.

“Today, all over the world, DBT and GST are being talked about as one of the silent revolutions that the democracy can show off,” she said.

Data shows the cumulative DBT from 355 crore transactions is at Rs 2,31,927 crore so far this fiscal. Lauding the role of accounting officials, she said, “You have proven that corruption and wrongdoing can be just moved out of the system.”

The DBT was adopted with the aim of cutting down middlemen and facilitating benefits to reach the target people without any leakages, she added.

The minister further asked civil accounts officers to focus on bringing in more efficient and adaptive technologies to further smoothen the working of the public financial management system.

“Technology itself is a challenge. It changes every day, newer versions come in, rapid changes are happening. And therefore, to keep on top of it is a big exercise. You have to constantly keep changing the milepost, bring in more and more efficiency and adaptive technology,” Sitharaman said.