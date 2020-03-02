Home Business

Gold prices jump Rs 391 to cross 42610-mark, silver zooms by Rs 713

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gold prices jumped by Rs 391 to Rs 42,616 per 10 gram in the national capital on Monday following positive global trend, according to HDFC Securities. Silver also zoomed Rs 713 to Rs 46,213 per kg from Rs 45,500 per kg in the previous trade.On Saturday, gold had closed at Rs 42,225 per 10 gram.

Gold of 999 and 995 purity in Delhi was trading higher by Rs 440 at Rs 43,250 per 10 gram and Rs 43,100 per 10 gram, respectively, as per TickerPlant. "Spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi got support from rebound in international gold prices, gaining Rs 391 for the day. Gold prices traded up on relief rally on Monday along with other commodities after Friday's sell off," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

In the international market, gold was quoting higher at USD 1,604 per ounce and silver at USD 17 per ounce. "Gold prices witnessed recovery on Monday with international spot gold trading above USD 1,600 after falling to USD 1,585 in the previous week," Patel added.

TAGS
Gold prices Silver prices
