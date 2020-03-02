PSU banks likely to report profit in FY 2019-20 after four successive years of losses

Debdutta Mitra By

Online Desk

PSBs may end the current fiscal year 2019-20 on a positive note after registering a profit in the three quarters so far. In a reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Monday, the Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur said all PSU banks posted a net profit of Rs 507 crore in the first three quarters.

In the last two years, various PSBs had aggregate net losses worth Rs 85,370 crore and Rs 80,084 crore respectively due to higher provisioning amount as they earned more than Rs 1.5 lakh crore as operating profits in those years, according to a report in the Financial Express.

As a solution for tackling NPAs, the government rolled out the '4Rs strategy' i.e. recognition, resolution, recapitalisation and reforms. Government data said that following its implementation, gross NPAs reduced to Rs 7.89 lakh crore as on 31.3.2019 from Rs 8.95 lakh crore as on 31.3.2018.

Earlier, rating agency ICRA had predicted that PSU banks are expected to report net profits between Rs 23,000 to 37,000 crore during FY 2019-20, after four consecutive years of losses, even though average profitability will stay weak with return on net worth between 4 to 6.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, state lenders have also benefited with the removal of IDBI Bank from the list of PSBs as the bank has registered a standalone net loss of over Rs 13,000 crore so far in the current fiscal.

In 2019, insurance major LIC completed the acquisition of IDBI Bank, earning a 51 per cent stake in the bank. The government had approved the acquisition as a promoter in the bank through a combination of preferential allotment and open offer of equity in 2018.