Aviation fuel prices sees steep reduction amid coronavirus outbreak

The reduction may come as a relief for carriers as fuel accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the expenses of domestic airlines.

Published: 03rd March 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

Airport, Airstrip, Aeroplane, aviation

Representational image (EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies on Monday slashed aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices by more than 10 per cent for the month of March as global crude oil prices is at multi-year low in the wake of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) has cut jet fuel prices in New Delhi by 11.6 per cent to Rs 56,859.01 per kilo litre from Rs 63,449.63 last month. This is the second straight cut in ATF price rates. The downward revision comes at a time when the domestic travel industry is facing tepid quarter as multiple factors, including the pandemic. Domestic airlines have already suspended their China operations and cut down operations on popular routes such as Bangkok and Singapore. 

The reduction may come as a relief for carriers as fuel accounts for nearly 40 per cent of the expenses of domestic airlines. The outbreak has affected operations of major airlines across the world. German airline group Lufthansa on Monday announced extending flight cancellations on Iran and China routes until late April; while USA’s Airline is likely need to cut additional flights in the wake of sagging demand.

Cathay Pacific reportedly has parked over half its fleet and that figure is forecast to rise. The International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Monday said it is contacting aviation regulators worldwide to request that the rules governing use of airport slots be suspended immediately and for the 2020 season, due to the impact of COVID-19. 

The cost of the Indian basket of crude, which averaged USD 56.43 and USD 69.88 per barrel in FY18 and FY19 respectively, averaged USD 65.52 in December 2019, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.  

Simultaneously, the rates of non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) were cut by Rs 53, wiping away a third of the record  Rs 144.50 per cylinder price hike effected last month, according to a price notification issued by state-owned oil firms. The rate of non-subsidised cooking gas (LPG) was also reduced to Rs 805.50 per 14.2-kg cylinder from Rs 858.50 previously.

