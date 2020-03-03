Home Business

LogMeIn announces free access to remote work software 

Boston-based SaaS company, LogMeIn has announced free access to its remote work software for the front-line service providers including government organisations.

Published: 03rd March 2020 01:25 PM

LogMeIn CEO Bill Wagner

LogMeIn CEO Bill Wagner.

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Boston based Saas company, LogMeIn has announced a free access to its remote work software for the front-line service providers including government organisations. Municipalities, health institutions, schools and non-profits to combat the global threat of coronavirus.

The announcement is aimed to adress the concern of  companies worldwide for their employees by driving them to adopt the concept of virtual workplaces to conduct best business practices in the times of an outbreak.

LogMeIn said that it has observed many of its company clients push their employees for remote work facilities in the face of looming Coronavirus threat although, a majority of these firms are not yet equipped with the adequate technology tools to get the most productivity out of the same.

LogMeIn said that over the past few weeks, it has witnessed usage of many of their product softwares more than double particularly in Asia amid a growing health concern of companies for their employees.

"We are  starting to see significant spikes in traffic in other regions of the world as Coronavirus awareness and concerns grow. Starting immediately, we will be offering our critical front-line service providers with free, organization-wide use of many LogMeIn products for 3 months through the availability of Emergency Remote Work Kits. These kits will include solutions for meetings and video conferencing, webinars and virtual events, IT support and management of remote employee devices and apps, as well as remote access to devices in multiple locations," LogMeIn, CEO, Bill Wagner said in a statement.

LogMeIn India’s MD Rahul Sharma told this publication that the announcement made by CEO, Bill Wagner regarding 90 days free access to "Emergency remote work kits" can be availed by nearly 5,000 customers , mostly enterprises that they have in India.

He added that the existing companies can even extend the log in licenses of the software to their employees for access to tools like GoToMeeting, GoToWebinar at no additional cost. "GoToMeeting tool being a very popular in India, we are hopeful that our existing clients as well critical service providers make the most of the offer which will be applicable for next three months," Sharma added.

