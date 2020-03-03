Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey appointed as Union Finance Secretary
Pandey, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, happened to be the senior-most bureaucrat among all secretaries in the finance ministry.
Published: 03rd March 2020 05:43 PM | Last Updated: 03rd March 2020 05:43 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Revenue Secretary Ajay Bhushan Pandey was on Tuesday designated as the Finance Secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Pandey, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, as Finance Secretary, it said. The senior-most bureaucrat among all secretaries in the finance ministry is designated as the finance secretary.