Home Business

Moody's downgrades Bank of Baroda's baseline credit assessment

Baseline Credit Assessments are essentially an opinion on the likelihood of an issuer requiring extraordinary support to avoid a default on its debt obligations.

Published: 04th March 2020 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda (File photo| Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday downgraded the baseline credit assessment of Bank of Baroda to reflect weakening in asset quality and risk from deteriorating operating environment in India.

Moody's affirmed Bank of Baroda's domestic and foreign bank long-term and short-term deposit ratings of Baa3, stable/P-3. Moody's has downgraded BoB's Baseline Credit Assessment (BCA) to 'ba3' to reflect the weakening in asset quality and further downside risk from the deteriorating operating environment in India.

BCAs are essentially an opinion on the likelihood of an issuer requiring extraordinary support to avoid a default on its debt obligations. "Further deterioration in asset quality poses risks to BoB's profitability and capital," Moody's said, adding the asset quality in micro, small and medium enterprises and agriculture portfolio, which has deteriorated, will continue to weaken further.

Another risk factor is BoB's exposure to non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs), which at 16 per cent of its loan book is the highest among Moody's-rated banks in India. "If the downside risks on asset quality materialize, resulting in higher credit costs and lower internal capital generation, the pace of improvement in profitability and capital will be negatively impacted," it added.

Moody's further said it has affirmed the deposits and senior unsecured ratings of BoB with a stable outlook.

Moody's expects that the bank will receive a very high level of systemic support, leading to a widening of systemic support uplift to three notches, from two previously. Bank of Baroda had total assets of Rs 11.4 lakh crore at December 31, 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bank of Baroda Bank of Baroda BCA Moodys investors
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp