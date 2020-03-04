Home Business

NCLAT dismisses Deloitte, KPMG pleas against impleadment in IL&FS matter

The appellate tribunal granted a relief to both auditors and other independent directors by allowing the operation of legal proceedings.

Published: 04th March 2020 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 06:31 PM   |  A+A-

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services, IL&FS

Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NCLAT on Wednesday dismissed the pleas of auditors of debt-ridden IL&FS - Deloitte Haskins & Sells and KPMG arm BSR & Associates - along with independent directors challenging their impleadment in the case of alleged fraud at a group firm IFIN.

A two-member bench of the NCLAT upheld the directions of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal, saying it can not be termed as "illegal". The NCLT had directed them to implead the auditors and independent directors as party.

The NCLT is empowered to pass order to implead them under Section 242 of the Companies Act, 2013 in a petition under Section 241(2) if "it forms opinion that the affairs of the company have been conducted in a manner prejudicial to the public interest", the appellate tribunal further said.

"Once such opinion is formed by the Tribunal, it may pass any order as it deem fit and proper,"said the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) bench headed by Chairperson Justice SJ Mukhopadhaya. The case relates to IFIN, a subsidiary of IL&FS.

Rejecting the contention of the auditors and others that they cannot be treated as part of the management, which is responsible for managing the affairs of the company and therefore should not be charged as per the said section, the NCLAT said that rules of natural justice are to be followed. "As rules of natural justice are to be followed, if any order is passed against one or other, including investigation, it is always open to the Tribunal to ask such party to be impleaded," the NCLAT said.

The MCA had asked the NCLT to freeze the assets of the former auditors in the case, involving alleged fraud in IFIN. The appellate tribunal, however, granted relief to both the auditors and other independent directors by allowing the operation of its earlier interim order passed on July 29, 2019 for two weeks.

After the judgment was pronounced by the NCLAT in the open court, a request was made by counsels, representing accounting firms and other independent directors, to allow the interim order passed by it on July 29, 2019 for two weeks, which was accepted by the appellate tribunal. "We allow the prayer and continue the interim order passed on 29th July, 2019 for another two weeks," the bench said.

On July 29, the NCLAT stayed the order of the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to implead the auditors and independent directors of IL&FS. Earlier on July 23, the NCLT had allowed the plea of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) to implead the auditors and independent directors of IFIN.

Moreover, visualsing the possible impact of IL&FS crisis on the Indian economy, the NCLAT in its 72-page-long order said that various acts "prejudicial to public interest" have been highlighted, which has cascading impact on various sectors of economy and even the Department of Economic Affairs -- which is responsible for the financial stability of the country -- too has raised "Red Signals" of the likely collapse of 'IL&FS' in its confidential note dated September 30, 2018.

"In the circumstances, before passing any appropriate order in public interest and to save the economy of the Country from collapse, if the Tribunal is of the opinion that it requires to give appropriate hearing to the concerned parties, including those who audited 'IL&FS' and/ or those who have managed or were concerned with 'IL&FS' or its Group Companies, it cannot be held to be illegal. "We find no merit in these appeals. They are accordingly, dismissed," the NCLAT said.

The central government had submitted that the act of fraud perpetuated is on account of "mis-representation and falsehoods about the financial state of affairs" of the concerned company, which has jeopardized the financial health apart from causing serious damage and financial loss to various stakeholders.

However, the tribuanl said that as the matter is still pending before the NCLT, it is "not inclined to express any opinion whether the allegations made against one or other require further investigation and the order what is required to be passed in public interest".

While commenting on the development, Deloite India spokesperson said: "We will review the written order before determining our further course of action, which may include an appeal." The spokesperson said that auditors cannot be treated as part of the management which is responsible for managing the affairs of the company and therefore should not be charged.

"We will continue to present and protect its position, supported by the facts, to the relevant authorities. The firm remains committed to high standards of audit quality and ethical conduct in its professional practice," he added. There was no immediate comment from KPMG.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NCLAT KPMG IL and FS Deloitte Ministry of Corporate Affairs
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp