Home Business

RBI needs to find room for rate cut to deal with impact of coronavirus: Report

The report hinted that it is unlikely that the government will compromise on spending to meet the fiscal deficit targets.

Published: 04th March 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2020 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The RBI needs to find room for more rate cuts to deal with the impact of coronavirus on the economy, says IDFC Mutual Fund report. The report titled 'The Coronavirus and Revealed Preferences' further said the RBI, on its part, has a dominant revealed current preference for bringing back credit growth.

"Again the revealed preference in MPC (on aggregate, not necessarily for each individual member) seemed to be to look for room to ease as soon as inflation allowed, even before the impact from the coronavirus had taken hold. With new evolving information, the nudge is likely to come sooner than before," the report said.

It is also noteworthy that the central bank chose to put out an assurance statement with respect to evolving developments, despite already being in the midst of substantial incremental non-traditional monetary easing, the statement said. "All of this means that monetary policy, conventional and otherwise, will continue to play a pivotal role for now with consequent benefits for quality interest rates," it added.

The report pointed out that the finance minister's revealed preference is also similar to that of the RBI, i.e to get credit growth to rebound. "This is also basis a recognition that scope for incremental fiscal response has been somewhat limited given the well documented constraints. In fact this space may get even further constrained if lack of growth buoyancy stresses tax growth and tepid financial markets stress capital receipts targets," it said.

The report, however added that it is unlikely that the government will compromise on spending to meet the fiscal deficit targets.

Noting that the global monetary policy will continue to be extremely supportive, it said in India too, the RBI's revealed preference will get a further leg up and conventional easing may start supporting unconventional tools already in deployment. "Indeed the swap market is already pricing the next 40-50 basis points of repo rate cuts," it said.

The US Federal Reserve on Tuesday cut interest rate by 50 basis points to deal with coronavirus. The virus has spread to over 60 countries and killed more than 3,100 people since its outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. Over 90,000 have been infected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IDFC Mutual Fund Virus Coronavirus Coronavirus scare Coronavirus measures RBI Credit growth
India Matters
A representational image of Cryptocurrency (File Photo | PTI)
SC allows trading in cryptocurrency, quashes RBI's 2018 ban
Maharashtra BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar (File Photo | PTI)
BJP ready to back Shiv Sena if Congress, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota
Image of IPL Trophy used for representational purpose (Photo| Twitter/ @BCCI)
Cost-cutting drive: BCCI halves IPL champions' prize money to Rs 10 crore
Bharat sensitises people on maintaining sanitation and hygiene along with proper cooking of meat and fish.
This Odisha man is on ‘Protect Bharat’ mission amid virus outbreak

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman has her temperature checked and her hands disinfected as she enters the Palladium Shopping Center, in northern Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, March 3, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus scare: Number of cases jumps to 28 in India
Coronavirus situation to be treated as an emergency: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp