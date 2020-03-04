Union Cabinet gives nod for PSU banks merger, changes in Companies Act

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the PSU bank amalgamation along with a scheme of merger submitted by the merging banks. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday that the banks are fully ready for April 1 deadline for merger.

She said the core banking operations of merging banks will not get affected. Sitharaman said the government has gone through the Bank of Baroda merger case and it is successful. She said the merger of banks is to take effect from April 1, 2020.

The Cabinet has also approved 72 changes amending 65 sections of the Companies Act, to decriminalise these sections. Sitharaman said 33 offences to be the categorised out of 66 compoundable offences to be fit for in-house adjudication.

The Cabinet also also removed seven compoundable offences. The Cabinet limited punishment for 11 compoundable offences to fines while removing imprisonment. "The law has become more humane now," she said.