Home Business

AGR dues: Centre gets Rs 15,896 crore from telecom companies

Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre in a written reply to the Lok Sabha placed the remaining dues at Rs 1,30,440.4 crore.  

Published: 05th March 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

mobile tower, signal, telecom

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government on Wednesday said that it has received Rs 15,896.5 crore payment from telcos towards AGR liabilities.

Minister of State for Communications Sanjay Dhotre in a written reply to the Lok Sabha placed the remaining dues at Rs 1,30,440.4 crore.  

However, the number does reflect the latest tranche of payment made by Bharti Airtel. The government informed that Bharti Airtel’s payments (including Telenor) stands at Rs10,000 crore, with balance dues at Rs27,740 crore.

ALSO READ: Pay balance AGR dues without delay - Modi Government to telecom companies

Airtel, however, claims to have paid Rs18,004 crore in two tranches to the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) last month.

Airtel has said that it has cleared its self assess dues of Rs13,004 crore, and deposited extra Rs 5,000 crore to cover the difference in case there is discrepancy in its own assessment and DoT’s calculations.

Similarly, Dhotre informed that Vodafone Idea has paid Rs3,500 crore, putting the balance dues at Rs 49,538 crore. Vodafone Idea has self-assessed its AGR dues at Rs23,000 crore as against DoT’s figure of Rs 53,038.6 crore. 

The DoT is said to have asked telcos to submit their self-assessment of dues. The due amounts may be revised once AGR figures are finalised and assessments are accordingly done and also subject to CAG Audit/Special Audit.

When asked how the government proposes to initiate any action over non-compliance of order on payment of dues, Dhotre pointed out that the Centre had directed the licensees to make the payments in accordance with October 24 order of the Supreme Court.

Dhotre said there is such plan at present for the development of telecom sector in the wake of ARG crisis.

He said the government has no information available on speculations over shutting down of Voda Idea. The next hearing on the modification pleas submitted by telcos is on March 17.

Payment made by Bharti Airtel

The government also informed that Bharti Airtel’s payments (including Telenor) stands at Rs 10,000 crore, with balance dues at Rs 27,740 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AGR dues Telecom companies Bharti Airtel Vodafone Idea
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp