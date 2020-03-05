Home Business

BMW drives in updated version of X1 SUV in India priced at Rs 35.9 lakh

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW X1 produces an output of 192 hp helping the vehicle accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 7.7 seconds.

Published: 05th March 2020 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 04:20 PM   |  A+A-

BMW X1

BMW X1

By PTI

NEW DELHI: German luxury automaker BMW on Thursday launched the updated version of its entry level sports utility vehicle X1 in India, priced between Rs 35.9 lakh and Rs 42.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

Produced at the company's Chennai plant, the model is available with BS-VI compliant diesel and petrol powertrains mated with seven and eight speed automatic transmissions. The petrol variants of the model are priced at Rs 35.9 lakh and Rs 38.7 lakh, while the diesel trims are tagged at Rs 39.9 lakh and Rs 42.9 lakh (all prices ex-showroom).

"The entry-level premium segment, where X1 is positioned, is supremely critical for us as around 33 per cent of our business comes from this vertical alone," BMW Group India President and CEO Rudratej Singh told PTI.

The strategic opportunity for the company that the X1 delivers is extremely critical and pivotal because it is the entry point for upgrade, he added. "So this (X1) is absolutely critical for our long-term strategy as well as immediate business results," Singh said.

He added that the company has sold over 20,000 units of X1 in the country till date. "The X1 has established and owned the dominant position in the premium compact sports activity vehicle (SAV) segment. This is also the trend worldwide - it reflects the global need the X1 serves," Singh said.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW X1 produces an output of 192 hp helping the vehicle accelerate from 0-100 km/hr in 7.7 seconds. Similarly, the two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of the SUV generates an output of 190 hp, enabling it to accelerate from 0 -100 km/hr in 7.9 seconds.

The company claimed that the petrol versions deliver a fuel efficiency of 14.82 km per litre while the diesel trims return a fuel efficiency of 19.62 km per litre.

The new XI comes with various features including new 8.8 inch central display with touch screen functionality and wireless Apple CarPlay, auto start-stop, brake-energy regeneration, six airbags among others.

With BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands, BMW Group India has more than 80 touch-points across the country. In 2020, the company aims to increase the number of touch-points to over 100 in order to enhance its presence in the country.

BMW Group India sold 9,641 units of BMW and MINI range of cars in 2019. BMW India saw a significant contribution of over 50 per cent coming from the locally-produced sports range including the BMW X5, the BMW X3 and the BMW X1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BMW BMW X1 BMW SUV BMW X1 update
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress Party led by Rahul Gandhi staging a protest demonstration demanding resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah at Parliament house in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Rahul Gandhi leads protest against suspension of Congress MPs as LS disrupted over Delhi riots
Women's Day 2020: Telangana women cops shake a leg to Bollywood music near Charminar
Gallery
A gifted singer, a natural comedian, a remarkable performer... Kalabhavan Mani worked his way up the ladder establishing his place in the hearts of Malayalis. A man who inspired many from poor backgrounds to dream big, Mani's untimely demise at the age of
Kalabhavan Mani death anniversary: 9 movies that keep him eternally close to Malayali hearts
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp