Finance Ministry offers amnesty to defaulting Limited Liability Partnerships

According to a statement issued by the finance ministry, ‘LLP settlement Scheme 2020’ will remain open from 16 March till 13 June, 2020. 

Published: 05th March 2020

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses media on cabinet decisions at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses media on cabinet decisions at Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The finance ministry on Wednesday announced an amnesty scheme for Limited Liability Partnerships (LLPs) that will offer one-time settlement scheme for non-compliant LLPs, giving them one year more to submit their pending documents and immunity from prosecution for defaults.

According to a statement issued by the finance ministry, ‘LLP settlement Scheme 2020’ will remain open from 16 March till 13 June, 2020.

“A large number of LLPs have remained non-compliant. As part of the government’s constant efforts to promote ease of doing business, it has been decided to give a one-time relaxation in additional fee to the defaulting LLPs to make good their default by filing pending documents and to serve as a compliant LLP in future,” the statement said.

A nominal additional fee of Rs 10 a day for the period of delay, in addition to any fee payable for filing of such document or return, needs to be paid. 

