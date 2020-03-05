Home Business

Indian pharma companies may be impacted if coronavirus outbreak persists: IDMA chairman

Viranchi Shah, Chairman, Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA), Gujarat said that there is no immediate short-term impact, but this may change if the epidemic drags on.

Published: 05th March 2020 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

medicines, pills

For representational purposes

By ANI

AHMEDABAD: Indian pharma companies dependent on Chinese exports are likely to be impacted if the situation in the neighbouring country following the novel coronavirus outbreak persists for one or two months.

Viranchi Shah, Chairman, Indian Drug Manufacturers' Association (IDMA), Gujarat said that there is no immediate short-term impact, but this may change if the epidemic drags on.

"As a country, we were very dependent on China as far as APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) are concerned. There was New Year vacation there, right before coronavirus situation began there," Shah told ANI.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus likely a permanent guest, summer may not contain spread, says top virologist

"Several industries had already imported APIs beforehand. But if the low imports continue for another month or two, then there can be an impact. But there is no immediate short-term impact," he said.

Shah also said that the Indian government should form policies to develop industries in the country to reduce dependency on China.

"As a nation, we should form policies to develop these industries quickly. So that we can deal with a situation like this in the future. Both domestic or export markets will be impacted if the products come from Hubei province. Materials have started coming to India from various other provinces of China," he added.

"Indian pharmaceutical industry is the pharmacy of the world. We provide medicines supply to around 200 countries. Our highest exports go to highly developed countries like the UK and the US. We provide quality and affordable medicines. Yes, prices have gone up by a bit," he said.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: IT firms paid no heed to positive cases worldwide, feel professionals

He further said: "One-third of India's production comes from Gujarat. Around 250 companies are working directly or indirectly in research and development. Some companies are working on medicines for coronavirus."

Globally, deaths due to COVID-19 have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian pharma companies coronavirus Coronavirus drug industry india active pharmaceutical ingredients
India Matters
People wear masks as they stand in a queue for COVID-19 screening at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in New Delhi (Left: Dr T Jacob John )
Summer may not contain spread of coronavirus, says top virologist
Rain falls on the Sydney Cricket Ground delaying the start of the Women's T20 World Cup cricket semifinal matches in Sydney, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Women's T20 WC: India advance to final after England match washed out
People wearing a protective mask in the wake of novel coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak at Safderjung Hospital in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Trade impact of virus for India estimated at 348 million dollars: UN
Ganesan
This TN man has been clearing dead bodies from train tracks for 40 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa arrived at Vidhansoudha to present Budget 2020 in Bengaluru. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka: Will CM Yediyurappa's new budget serve its purpose?
Coronavirus: Independent MP Navneet Ravi Rana arrives at Parliament wearing mask
Gallery
India's 16-year-old batting sensation Shafali Verma has risen 19 slots to reach the number one spot in the ICC Women's T20I batting rankings, the apex cricketing body revealed on Wednesday. Meet the top 10 that includes two more Indian players.(Photos | T
Women's T20 World Cup: India's Shafali Varma attains top spot in T20I batting ranking, Mandhana, Jemimah slip points
It's not often that one gets to shine in multiple sports, but there are few exceptionally talented individuals who were able to make a mark in more than one sport. Here is the list of cricketers who represented their country in other sports.
Yuzvendra Chahal to Jonty Rhodes: Cricketers who represented their country in other sports
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp