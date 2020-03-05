New start-up policy in works for Uttar Pradesh

By Express News Service

In a bid to make Uttar Pradesh more conducive for start-ups, the state government is planning a new ‘Startup Policy 2020,’ which will include entrepreneurship as part of school and college curricula, setting up of more incubation and nodal centres in all districts to promote such fledgling firms.

“The new start-up policy is being prepared with the help of NITI Aayog. The drafty is ready and is currently under review. Once the review is over, the policy will be announced soon,” said a senior official in the Uttar Pradesh government.

According to the official, the draft policy suggests that all the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh will have a nodal officer each to promote start-ups.

These officers will help entrepreneurs with primary consultation and technical know-how for new business ventures.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has already directed officials to create a mechanism for coordination between different wings of the state government, so that approvals become faster and smoother.

“The government is also in talks with higher education institutions to help them prepare the curriculum related to start-ups. Apart from management institutes, the government is also in talks with agriculture universities to come up with such courses,” the official added.

Earlier, the UP government had proposed to set up a Rs 200 crore venture capital fund to promote MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) start-ups.

With about 9 million MSMEs in Uttar Pradesh, the state government is hoping to make a healthy ecosystem for youths in the country.

The fund will promote ventures that are engaged in manufacturing of traditional products and crafts under the aegis of the Uttar Pradesh government’s flagship ‘One District, One Product’ scheme.

The Centre has already announced many major incentives in the latest budget to promote start-ups to generate more employment opportunities in the country.