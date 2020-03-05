Yes Bank shares on fire after report of SBI bailout; no official confirmation yet

Sunitha Natti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government has approved a plan allowing SBI-led consortium to buy a stake in ailing Yes Bank, according to news agency Bloomberg.

Neither bank confirmed the move, nor was there any official word from the government or the RBI as of now.

The news set shares of Yes Bank on fire with the scrip surging as much as 27 per cent to Rs 37.30 by Thursday noon. In stark contrast, SBI shares initially fell but picked up pace subsequently.

The development comes days after RBI Governor ShaktiKanta Das confirming to a news channel that the regulator won't allow any Indian bank to go bust. In the past, SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar too stressed that the government will avoid a bank collapse, but maintained that the country's largest lender was not in the race to bid for Yes Bank.

If the plan goes ahead, this will be the first such bailout engineered by the goverment in nearly two decades. In the past, the state-run Oriental Bank of Commerce was forced to takeover Hyderabad-based Global Trust Bank, which collapsed due to financial irregularities by the bank's management.

The bank has significant exposure to crisis-hit IL&FS and other NBFCs and its bad loans shot up in the past few quarters. As such it needs additional capital for fresh provisions.

Yes Bank has been trying to raise $2 billion to shore up capital, but with little luck so far. As on September 2019, common tier-1 capital ratio stood at 8.7 per cent, marginally above the regulatory norm of 7.375 per cent. Investors are also concerned about the bad loan divergences. For instance, just last November, it was revealed that the bank under-reported bad loans worth Rs 3,277 crore in the year ended March, 2019.

It's previous attempts to raise capital backfired after the bank's board rejected a $1.2 billion bid from Canadian investor Erwin Singh Braich and Hong Kong-based SPGP Holdings. Last month, the bank delayed the announcement of its December-quarter results and is expected to publish them next Saturday or March, 14.

It also roped in Cantor Fitzgerald and local investment banks IDFC Securities and Ambit Capital to raise funds and has reportedly received fresh binding expressions of interest from investors including J C Flowers, Tilden Park Capital, OHA UK and Silver Point Capital. Besides, reports of Hinduja Group partnering with private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP was also doing the rounds.

Trouble intensified after RBI rejected an extension to the bank's co-founder rana Kapoor in October, 2018. Subsequently, the bank appointed Ravneet Gill as its MD & CEO, which soothed investors nerves, who were hoping for a turnaround.

In January, the bank's audit committee chairman Uttam Prakash Agarwal resigned citing corporate governance lapses. He made damning allegations including fictitious investment proposals besides calling out the board's silence, spaking additional concerns.

