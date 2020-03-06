Honda Motorcyles set to redefine adventure with BS-VI compliant 'Africa Twin'

By Express News Service

Expanding its presence in the premium two-wheeler segment, Honda Motorcyle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Thursday launched the BS-VI-compliant version of its adventure bike, the 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports, at a starting price of Rs 15.35 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

The company has commenced bookings of the updated motorcycle, while deliveries will be done from May. The adventure bike is now powered by 1,084cc parallel twin engine, up from the previous 998CC. According to Honda, the new engine produces 12 per cent more peak power, 11 per cent more peak torque and is much stronger everywhere in the rev range.

The Africa Twin is now available in both DCT and Manual transmission options for the first time in India. The bigger engine works in conjunction with six-axis IMU, which is new to the motorcycle.

"Since its Indian debut in 2017, the mighty Africa Twin’s tribe celebrates over 200 adventure lovers. Simply put, it’s brand new from ground up. New frame, new bigger engine, more peak power and peak torque, new electronics, new suspension enhancing the legend’s long range off-road capabilities. Bookings for the two variants, DCT and Manual, start from today (Thursday) itself! So, get ready to conquer all terrains," Yadvinder Singh Guleria, senior vice-president for sales and marketing, HMSI, said.

Over the last one year, HMSI has been increasing its presence in the premium segment through its BigWing vertical. Besides the Africa Twin, the company sells premium two-wheelers such as CB300R, CBR650R and Forza through its new premium chain.

Commenting on the transition to BS-VI emission norms, Guleria said that HMSI has switched totally to BS-VI production from February, and it is in a comfortable position. However, there are several dealerships where BS-IV stocks are still left and HMSI is engaging with them for a smoother transition, he added.

According to Guleria, the two-wheeler market will begin to recover only after the second half of next fiscal, as the up to 15 per cent hike in two-wheeler prices from April this year is likely to hamper demand.